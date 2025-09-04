NIT Raipur-FIE Wins National Incubator Award for Boosting Innovation

The National Institute of Technology Raipur's Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NIT-FIE) will be honored with the National Incubator Award at the upcoming Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit in New Delhi on September 13.

NIT Raipur-FIE, established in March 2021, functions as the technology incubator of NIT Raipur, offering support and guidance to more than 35 startups. This accolade recognizes the foundation's substantial impact on India's startup ecosystem. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his pride in the state's increasing startup activities and remarked on the award's potential to boost Chhattisgarh's industrial growth.

NIT Raipur Director Dr. NV Ramana Rao emphasized that the award serves as a testament to the institute's dedication to innovation. He affirmed the foundation's mission to empower entrepreneurs through advanced technological support as it aims to solidify a thriving ecosystem for tech-driven startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)