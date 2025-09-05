Left Menu

Trump's Tech Summit: Leading Minds Unite at the White House

US President Trump hosted tech industry giants at the White House, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google chief Sundar Pichai. The meeting focused on tech innovation, AI advancements, and investment in the US. Notable discussions included Google's $250 billion investment plans and Microsoft's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump recently welcomed a delegation of technology executives to the White House for a high-profile summit. The gathering included Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai, marking a significant occasion for discussion on technology leadership and AI advancement in the US.

Pichai emphasized the transformative nature of AI and the importance of American leadership in the field, praising the Trump administration's efforts. Nadella echoed the sentiment, highlighting Microsoft's substantial investments and commitment to technological trust and innovation under the administration's policies.

The event also saw notable investment announcements, with Google pledging $250 billion over two years and Microsoft committing around $75-80 billion annually in the US. The summit underscored the administration's focus on nurturing technological growth and fostering international trust in American tech.

