Trump's Tech Summit: Leading Minds Unite at the White House
US President Trump hosted tech industry giants at the White House, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google chief Sundar Pichai. The meeting focused on tech innovation, AI advancements, and investment in the US. Notable discussions included Google's $250 billion investment plans and Microsoft's contributions.
US President Donald Trump recently welcomed a delegation of technology executives to the White House for a high-profile summit. The gathering included Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai, marking a significant occasion for discussion on technology leadership and AI advancement in the US.
Pichai emphasized the transformative nature of AI and the importance of American leadership in the field, praising the Trump administration's efforts. Nadella echoed the sentiment, highlighting Microsoft's substantial investments and commitment to technological trust and innovation under the administration's policies.
The event also saw notable investment announcements, with Google pledging $250 billion over two years and Microsoft committing around $75-80 billion annually in the US. The summit underscored the administration's focus on nurturing technological growth and fostering international trust in American tech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of killing woman
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal inspects flood affected areas in Delhi, urges aid and support from government
AI Express' Delhi-Indore flight suffers engine fault, pilot makes PAN-PAN call; plane lands safely
Thailand's Anutin leads in PM contest with one third of votes counted
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener