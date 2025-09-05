Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:33 IST
Nothing to open first store in India this year; sub-brand CMF to establish global headquarters soon
Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis announced on Friday the London-based consumer tech company will open its first flagship store in India this year, while its sub-brand CMF is setting up its global headquarters in the country.

He also revealed that Nothing's smartphone, Phone (3), is being manufactured in India and is now also being exported.

''This is not just about making in India, but about building from India to the world. With CMF, we are also in the process of establishing our global headquarters here, strengthening our leadership team with local talent, and anchoring our operations in the place where we see the strongest momentum.

''And this is just the beginning with many exciting things lined up -- next we will also be opening our first flagship store in India later this year,'' Evangelidis said in a post on X.

CMF by Nothing is a design-focused technology sub-brand launched in 2023.

Nothing recently moved CMF's Global Marketing function to India, as part of its vision to build CMF into a global brand from India.

