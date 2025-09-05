UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Friday he is concerned U.S. tariffs will put pressure on economic growth and contribute towards higher inflation.

Ermotti told a business event in Baden that he was also very disappointed by the 39% tariffs Washington has imposed on Switzerland, but was confident that Bern would be able to reach an agreement for lower duties.

