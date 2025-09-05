Left Menu

UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs

Reuters | Baden | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Friday he is concerned U.S. tariffs will put pressure on economic growth and contribute towards higher inflation.

Ermotti told a business event in Baden that he was also very disappointed by the 39% tariffs Washington has imposed on Switzerland, but was confident that Bern would be able to reach an agreement for lower duties.

