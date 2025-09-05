UBS CEO Ermotti says he is worried about economic impact of US tariffs
Reuters | Baden | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:06 IST
- Country:
- Germany
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Friday he is concerned U.S. tariffs will put pressure on economic growth and contribute towards higher inflation.
Ermotti told a business event in Baden that he was also very disappointed by the 39% tariffs Washington has imposed on Switzerland, but was confident that Bern would be able to reach an agreement for lower duties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergio Ermotti
- Washington
- U.S.
- Bern
- Ermotti
- Switzerland
- Baden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-U.S. informed Europe of cuts to military aid, Lithuania says
Amanda Anisimova defeats Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open to reach her 2nd Grand Slam final in a row
Global Markets Poised for Fed Rate Cut: Anticipation Builds Ahead of U.S. Payrolls Report
Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs in Epic U.S. Open Semi-Final Clash
The Cooling U.S. Job Market: A Closer Look