Fed nominee Miran tells Senate panel he's 'not at all' Trump's puppet

Stephen Miran, President Donald Trump's pick to fill an open seat at the Federal Reserve, on Thursday parried dozens of questions from lawmakers about whether he will make interest-rate decisions independently of presidential pressure, with Republicans seeking to use the exchanges to affirm Miran's promise of political neutrality and Democrats expressing their skepticism. The Senate Banking Committee hearing on Miran's nomination comes as Trump steps up efforts, including an unprecedented attempt to remove a sitting Fed governor, to exert control over the central bank. The Fed's ability to manage inflation effectively is widely seen as requiring freedom from political influence over interest-rate decisions.

Explainer-Florida plans to end all vaccine mandates: Who could challenge the move?

Florida plans to end all state vaccine mandates, state officials have said, alarming public health experts concerned the move could trigger outbreaks of certain infectious diseases. Here is a look at how the plan might be challenged in court. WHAT IS THE STATE DOING?

Boeing Defense plans to replace striking workers with new hires

Boeing Defense plans to hire new workers to replace striking members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) who assemble munitions, fighters and other military aircraft in the St. Louis area, the company said in a message to employees on Thursday. "Today, we're starting the process to hire permanent replacement workers for manufacturing roles," Boeing Defense Vice President Dan Gillian said in a message to employees on Thursday. "This will ensure we're properly staffed to keep supporting our customers."

Work paused at Hyundai's US site after hundreds of workers detained in raid

Hundreds of workers at a Hyundai Motor facility being built in Georgia have been detained in a major raid by U.S. authorities, forcing a pause in the construction of a car battery factory that is part of what would be the biggest investment in the state. The raid on Thursday has dealt a setback to the project, and highlights an increasing crackdown by the Trump administration on immigrants and its disruptive impact on businesses, even as the White House tries to spur more inflows from foreign investors.

Trump administration sues Boston over 'sanctuary' limits on immigration cooperation

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued the city of Boston and its Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu to challenge an ordinance that restricts police from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement carrying out U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda. The lawsuit filed in Boston federal court marked the latest in a legal campaign the Republican president's administration has waged over laws adopted by so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" run by Democrats. The administration contends these laws are impeding Trump's mass deportation agenda.

US Justice Department opens criminal mortgage fraud probe into Fed Governor Cook

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal mortgage fraud probe into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and has issued grand jury subpoenas out of both Georgia and Michigan, according to documents seen by Reuters and a source familiar with the matter. The investigation, which followed a criminal referral from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, is being conducted by Ed Martin, who was tapped by Attorney General Pam Bondi as a special assistant U.S. attorney to assist with mortgage fraud investigations involving public officials, along with the U.S. Attorneys' offices in the Northern District of Georgia and the Eastern District of Michigan, according to the person, who spoke anonymously since the matter is not public.

Lutnick says big trade deals to stay despite ongoing legal battle

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade deals will stay in place despite an ongoing legal challenge to his sweeping tariffs, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC in an interview on Friday. "These big deals are going to stay. We have lots of other authorities that the president can use," Lutnick said. "The 232s — so everything we just did with Japan — that holds, right? That's durable, that stays. Europe - that stays. These are autos, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, those all stay."

Citizens are tracking ICE in real time to warn migrants. Is that legal?

In Los Angeles, Francisco "Chavo" Romero and a dozen other immigration activists were out before dawn on a recent summer morning, gathering near an ICE staging area so they could tail the immigration agents' vehicles and send alerts over social media on the officers' whereabouts. In Austin, a technology worker created an app to report sightings of agents - it has over 1 million users. On Long Island, New York, another activist developed a similar app to report immigration enforcement raids in local areas.

Trump to rename Department of Defense the 'Department of War,' official says

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defense the "Department of War," a White House official said on Thursday, a move that would put Trump's stamp on the government's biggest organization. The order would authorize Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Defense Department and subordinate officials to use secondary titles such as "Secretary of War," "Department of War," and "Deputy Secretary of War" in official correspondence and public communications, according to a White House fact sheet.

US State Dept employee sentenced to 4 years for selling defense information

A U.S. State Department employee was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for conspiring to collect and transmit national defense information to individuals he believed to be working for China's government, the Justice Department said. Michael Schena, 42, of Alexandria, Virginia, worked at State Department headquarters in Washington. He held a top secret security clearance and had access to information up to the secret level, the Justice Department said.

