FAA Charges LG Energy with $60,000 Penalty Over Hazardous Materials

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $60,000 civil penalty against LG Energy Solution for alleged violations involving hazardous materials. LG Energy now has 30 days to respond to the FAA's enforcement letter, which outlines the accusations and the corresponding penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced its proposal to impose a $60,000 civil penalty on LG Energy Solution. The charge is due to alleged violations regarding the handling of hazardous materials.

The FAA has formally communicated the enforcement through an official letter delivered to LG Energy Solution. This letter details the nature of the violations and the subsequent penalty the company faces.

LG Energy has a 30-day period to respond to the allegations and the proposed penalty. This timeframe begins upon receipt of the enforcement letter, giving the company an opportunity to address the FAA's accusations.

