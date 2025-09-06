OpenAI Faces $115 Billion Cash Burn by 2029

OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT, is slated for a financial rollercoaster with a projected cash burn of $115 billion by 2029, according to The Information. This figure marks a staggering $80 billion increase from prior expectations, casting a shadow on the company's future financial strategy.

The report, which Reuters has yet to confirm, underscores the financial hurdles the tech giant may confront as it strives for expansion and innovation in the competitive artificial intelligence sector. The projections have sparked conversations in financial circles regarding the sustainability of OpenAI's ambitious growth plans.

Investors and industry analysts are watching closely, as the newly anticipated figures could signify a shift in OpenAI's approach to sustaining its technology ventures while balancing fiscal health. The future remains uncertain, but the financial implications are undeniably significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)