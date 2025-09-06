Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches Campus Tank to Build India’s Start-Up Linked Economy

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has underscored the importance of building a “StartUp linked economy” for India’s future growth. Speaking at the launch of Campus Tank at Chandigarh University, he highlighted that India’s entrepreneurial momentum must now be anchored in strong industry partnerships to translate ideas into sustainable ventures.

Campus Tank: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative in North India

The Minister described Campus Tank as a pioneering platform for North India — the first initiative of its kind in the region. It aims to connect young innovators with industry leaders and investors, providing them not just recognition but also the resources, funding, and mentorship needed to scale their enterprises.

“We need to move from symbolic support to structured industry linkages. Start-ups must be backed with capital, markets, and industry exposure to survive. This is why Chandigarh University’s Campus Tank will help create a genuine start-up linked economy,” Dr. Singh emphasized.

He further explained that while universities generate ideas, the long-term success of start-ups depends on their ability to form structured partnerships with industry, which brings both financial backing and real-world application.

Industry at the Heart of India’s Start-Up Future

Dr. Singh pointed out that India’s start-up ecosystem, once driven primarily by youthful energy and innovation, has now reached a stage where sustainability and scalability must be the focus. Industry collaboration, he argued, is the only way to ensure that start-ups endure in a competitive global market.

He cited examples from biotechnology, agriculture, and space technology, where government initiatives combined with industry participation have already led to measurable outcomes — ranging from innovations in agri-tech solutions to the commercialization of space research.

“Industry participation ensures not only that start-ups thrive but also that the investments generate livelihoods and national economic value,” he said.

Bridging the North India Start-Up Gap

Highlighting the regional imbalance, the Minister observed that North India has been slower to join the start-up wave compared to regions like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, or Pune. Initiatives like Campus Tank, he said, will position northern universities as launchpads for entrepreneurship, helping to bridge the innovation gap.

“The priority now is to move from prototypes to enterprises that create impact. That will happen only if industry is kept at the centre,” he remarked.

Start-Ups Beyond Metros: An Aspirational India

Dr. Singh stressed that India’s start-up revolution is no longer confined to metropolitan cities or IT hubs. Increasingly, smaller towns and diverse sectors — from healthcare to agriculture to clean energy — are contributing to new ventures. This reflects an aspirational India ready to harness innovation as a tool for inclusive development.

He also highlighted the growing role of women entrepreneurs, noting that nearly 60% of India’s registered start-ups are women-led, a significant shift towards inclusive growth.

India’s Rising Innovation Profile

The Minister outlined India’s rapid rise in global innovation rankings. From rank 81 in the Global Innovation Index less than a decade ago, India now stands at rank 39, reflecting both institutional support and grassroots entrepreneurship.

Dr. Singh praised India’s women scientists for leading high-profile missions such as Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan-3, exemplifying the inclusive character of India’s innovation ecosystem. He also noted the remarkable increase in patent filings by resident Indian innovators, reversing earlier trends where foreign applicants dominated.

Towards a Developed India by 2047

The Campus Tank initiative is envisioned as more than a showcase; it is designed to build structured collaborations between universities, industry, and investors. Such platforms, Dr. Singh said, are vital to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047, where innovation and enterprise fuel economic growth and job creation.

“India’s start-up story is now entering its next phase — from ideas to impact, from prototypes to enterprises, and from symbolic support to industry-driven sustainability,” Dr. Singh concluded.

With Campus Tank, Chandigarh University has created a model that could be replicated across other regions, making universities central hubs of innovation that feed into India’s larger start-up linked economy.