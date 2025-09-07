Operation Patriot 2.0: Targeting Undocumented Immigrants in Massachusetts
The Trump administration has initiated Operation Patriot 2.0 in Massachusetts, aiming to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants, particularly focusing on those labeled as 'criminal aliens.' The operation has sparked criticism of sanctuary policies, highlighting a conflict between federal immigration enforcement and local protection practices.
The Trump administration has launched Operation Patriot 2.0 in Massachusetts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, focusing on individuals considered 'criminal aliens,' according to reports from The New York Times and local Boston media on Saturday.
The operation, conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, echoes a prior initiative which resulted in 1,500 arrests. DHS has not yet commented on the scope of the effort, expected to continue over several weeks.
This move coincides with similar enforcement efforts anticipated in Chicago. The situation reflects ongoing tension between federal authorities and local governments, especially in sanctuary cities like Boston, where leaders such as Mayor Michelle Wu oppose federal immigration priorities.
