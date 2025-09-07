Russia's Largest Airstrike Hits Kyiv: A Diplomatic Entanglement

U.S. Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, remarked on Sunday that Russia's most recent strike on Kyiv demonstrates Moscow's lack of interest in ending the war through diplomatic means.

Kellogg noted on X that the attack, described as the largest of the conflict, targeted offices of the Ukrainian Cabinet in Kyiv.

The airstrike is regarded as Russia's most extensive since the war began in 2022, raising concerns about escalating hostilities.

