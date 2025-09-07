Russia's Largest Airstrike Hits Kyiv: A Diplomatic Entanglement
U.S. Envoy Keith Kellogg commented on Russia's latest and largest strike on Kyiv, emphasizing that it signals continued aggression rather than a move towards diplomacy. The attack, targeting Ukrainian government office buildings, is the most significant since the conflict's onset in 2022.
U.S. Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, remarked on Sunday that Russia's most recent strike on Kyiv demonstrates Moscow's lack of interest in ending the war through diplomatic means.
Kellogg noted on X that the attack, described as the largest of the conflict, targeted offices of the Ukrainian Cabinet in Kyiv.
The airstrike is regarded as Russia's most extensive since the war began in 2022, raising concerns about escalating hostilities.
