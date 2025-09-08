Left Menu

Hyundai Raid Sparks Diplomatic Efforts: South Korea Moves to Retrieve Detained Workers

Following a raid at Hyundai’s Georgia facility, South Korea works to release about 300 detained workers. The U.S. promises further immigration raids. A chartered plane will bring home the workers, while diplomatic tensions rise amid ongoing economic ties between the U.S. and South Korea.

Updated: 08-09-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 06:36 IST
South Korea is actively working to secure the release of around 300 workers detained during a raid at a Hyundai Motor manufacturing facility in Georgia last week, according to a Korean presidential official.

Negotiations for their release have concluded and they are set to return home by chartered flight once paperwork is complete. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump assures tougher immigration enforcement while encouraging legal investments.

The raid, part of a larger immigration crackdown by the Department of Homeland Security, underscores the complexities in U.S.-South Korea relations amid significant bilateral investments and trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

