Internet Blackout in Turkey Amid Political Unrest

In Turkey, access to major online platforms such as X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp has been restricted across multiple networks, according to global internet monitor Netblocks. This comes amid political unrest as the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), called for rallies.

Tensions escalated after police erected barricades around the CHP headquarters in Istanbul, leading to the online blockage that started at 2045 GMT on Sunday. Data from Turkey's Freedom of Expression Association reveals the throttling of bandwidth as a key factor disrupting access.

Turkey's Access Providers Union, tasked with carrying out internet blocking decisions, has yet to comment on the situation, raising concerns about the control and censorship of digital communication channels during periods of political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)