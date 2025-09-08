Left Menu

Internet Blackout in Turkey Amid Political Unrest

Access to social media and online platforms has been restricted in Turkey following political tensions. The opposition party's calls for rallies have coincided with these access issues, highlighting concerns over internet censorship as key platforms face throttling by the country's Access Providers Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:26 IST
Internet Blackout in Turkey Amid Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In Turkey, access to major online platforms such as X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp has been restricted across multiple networks, according to global internet monitor Netblocks. This comes amid political unrest as the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), called for rallies.

Tensions escalated after police erected barricades around the CHP headquarters in Istanbul, leading to the online blockage that started at 2045 GMT on Sunday. Data from Turkey's Freedom of Expression Association reveals the throttling of bandwidth as a key factor disrupting access.

Turkey's Access Providers Union, tasked with carrying out internet blocking decisions, has yet to comment on the situation, raising concerns about the control and censorship of digital communication channels during periods of political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global
2
China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

 Global
3
Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate with TN: CM

Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate w...

 India
4
Supreme Court Seeks Gujarat's Response on Journalist Mahesh Langa's Bail Plea

Supreme Court Seeks Gujarat's Response on Journalist Mahesh Langa's Bail Ple...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025