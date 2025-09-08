Left Menu

Beegru's Revolution in Real Estate: 'The Dead Leads Graveyard' Campaign

Beegru's new campaign, 'The Dead Leads Graveyard,' was unveiled at the Realty Expo in Bengaluru, highlighting costly inefficiencies in real estate marketing. This initiative challenges the industry to reconsider its approach to generating leads. Beegru's AI-driven solutions promise to replace ineffective strategies with efficient, privacy-conscious methods for better sales outcomes.

Updated: 08-09-2025 15:37 IST

Beegru, an AI-powered proptech innovation, launched its groundbreaking 'The Dead Leads Graveyard' campaign at the Realty Expo in Bengaluru on September 5, 2025. The campaign highlights a critical issue in real estate—redundant spending on unconverted leads, symbolized as a 'graveyard.'

This initiative invites industry leaders to reevaluate their marketing strategies, using AI to transform inefficiencies into effective operations. Beegru provides a variety of tools for this purpose, including smart targeting, pre-qualified leads, multi-channel ads, effortless setup, continuous optimization, and a transparent dashboard.

Founder and CEO of Beegru, Kin Shreeraj Reddy, emphasized the need for a transformation within the proptech sector. He advocates for Beegru's data-driven, privacy-conscious solution, which offers high-quality leads without compromising user trust. The campaign embodies Beegru's commitment to revolutionizing real estate marketing by fostering genuine connections and enhancing conversion rates while safeguarding data privacy.

