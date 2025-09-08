Beegru's Revolution in Real Estate: 'The Dead Leads Graveyard' Campaign

Beegru, an AI-powered proptech innovation, launched its groundbreaking 'The Dead Leads Graveyard' campaign at the Realty Expo in Bengaluru on September 5, 2025. The campaign highlights a critical issue in real estate—redundant spending on unconverted leads, symbolized as a 'graveyard.'

This initiative invites industry leaders to reevaluate their marketing strategies, using AI to transform inefficiencies into effective operations. Beegru provides a variety of tools for this purpose, including smart targeting, pre-qualified leads, multi-channel ads, effortless setup, continuous optimization, and a transparent dashboard.

Founder and CEO of Beegru, Kin Shreeraj Reddy, emphasized the need for a transformation within the proptech sector. He advocates for Beegru's data-driven, privacy-conscious solution, which offers high-quality leads without compromising user trust. The campaign embodies Beegru's commitment to revolutionizing real estate marketing by fostering genuine connections and enhancing conversion rates while safeguarding data privacy.

