Karnataka Strengthens Ties with Japan for Semiconductor and Electronics Growth

Karnataka is aiming to establish itself as a global semiconductor and electronics hub, with Minister M B Patil leading the charge during his visit to Japan. The initiative underscores the state's commitment to advanced manufacturing and technology-led growth, showcasing Karnataka's strengths on an international platform.

Minister Patil, along with senior officials, engaged with industry giants Tokyo Electron, Honda, and Mitsubishi Electric, discussing strategic investments and partnerships. Tokyo Electron has already recognized Karnataka's semiconductor potential with a development base in Bengaluru, positioning the state as a critical player in the sector.

The meetings also highlighted Honda's plan to set up its first electric two-wheeler production base in India, further solidifying Bengaluru's role in the global automotive landscape. Meanwhile, discussions with Mitsubishi Electric and Restar focused on expanding technology and manufacturing capabilities, emphasizing Karnataka's appeal to Japanese investors.

