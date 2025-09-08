Left Menu

Karnataka Strengthens Ties with Japan for Semiconductor and Electronics Growth

The Karnataka government, led by Minister M B Patil, is on a mission to turn the state into a global hub for semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. During a visit to Japan, meetings were held with Tokyo Electron, Honda, and Mitsubishi Electric, reinforcing India's position on the global electronics map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is aiming to establish itself as a global semiconductor and electronics hub, with Minister M B Patil leading the charge during his visit to Japan. The initiative underscores the state's commitment to advanced manufacturing and technology-led growth, showcasing Karnataka's strengths on an international platform.

Minister Patil, along with senior officials, engaged with industry giants Tokyo Electron, Honda, and Mitsubishi Electric, discussing strategic investments and partnerships. Tokyo Electron has already recognized Karnataka's semiconductor potential with a development base in Bengaluru, positioning the state as a critical player in the sector.

The meetings also highlighted Honda's plan to set up its first electric two-wheeler production base in India, further solidifying Bengaluru's role in the global automotive landscape. Meanwhile, discussions with Mitsubishi Electric and Restar focused on expanding technology and manufacturing capabilities, emphasizing Karnataka's appeal to Japanese investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

