India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

A new state-of-the-art electric vehicle testing facility in Kolkata, inaugurated by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, aims to bolster India's EV industry by providing comprehensive testing services. This establishment promises to enhance safety, performance, and regulatory compliance, crucial for achieving India's 2030 EV penetration goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi is set to inaugurate a groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) testing facility at the Alipore Regional Laboratory in Kolkata this Wednesday.

This new establishment boasts cutting-edge infrastructure capable of conducting crucial tests on EV batteries and components. These tests include assessments for electrical safety, FCC/ISED compliance, functional safety, durability, and climate resilience.

The facility is a significant step towards bolstering the EV industry in eastern India, offering manufacturers reliable and internationally recognized testing and certification services. This initiative is expected to elevate EV safety standards and enhance product reliability, helping expedite India's transition to a sustainable transportation future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

