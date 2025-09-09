India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi is set to inaugurate a groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) testing facility at the Alipore Regional Laboratory in Kolkata this Wednesday.

This new establishment boasts cutting-edge infrastructure capable of conducting crucial tests on EV batteries and components. These tests include assessments for electrical safety, FCC/ISED compliance, functional safety, durability, and climate resilience.

The facility is a significant step towards bolstering the EV industry in eastern India, offering manufacturers reliable and internationally recognized testing and certification services. This initiative is expected to elevate EV safety standards and enhance product reliability, helping expedite India's transition to a sustainable transportation future.

