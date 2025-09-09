Left Menu

Call for Global Response After Deadly Airstrike in Eastern Ukraine

Over 20 civilians perished in a Russian airstrike on a village in Ukraine's Donetsk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged international allies to increase pressure on Moscow to cease the ongoing conflict. He emphasized the need for responses from the United States, Europe, and the G20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

More than 20 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike on a village in Ukraine's Donetsk region, causing a wave of grief and calls for justice throughout the nation.

In response to the attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urgently called on Kyiv's allies to apply increased pressure on Moscow to put an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy underscored the necessity for a decisive response from global powers, including the United States, Europe, and the G20. He stressed the importance of the international community not remaining silent or idle in the face of such aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

