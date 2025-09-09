Celebrating 15 Years of Innovation: Ranking By SEO's Digital Journey

Noida, India - Ranking By SEO, a prominent figure in digital marketing, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The company's journey began in 2010, founded by Lalit Sharma and partners in a small Noida office, revolutionizing digital marketing practices in India. Over the years, Ranking By SEO has expanded globally, amassing a client base of over 5000 and gaining recognition from top-tier publications.

Since 2010, the company has hit notable milestones, such as becoming one of India's top SEO firms by 2015, earning accolades from Silicon India and being featured by Dainik Jagran, Huffpost, and Entrepreneur. In 2019, they opened a second branch in Kolkata, and by 2023, achieved over 5000 clients, with coverage in major publications like Hindustan Times and Forbes India.

Ranking By SEO's success is attributed to its commitment to innovation, quality services, and adapting to the industry's evolving landscape. The company's focus on integrating AI-driven solutions with a human touch ensures effective SEO strategies. Their approach benefits various businesses and reflects their dedication to transforming digital marketing. For further insights on their journey, visit RankingBySEO.com.

