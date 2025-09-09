Snapchat Under Investigation: Protecting Minors from Illicit Vape Sales
The Dutch consumer rights watchdog, ACM, has launched an investigation into Snapchat’s failure to protect minors from illegal vape sales. The investigation follows indications that Snapchat may not be complying with the EU's Digital Services Act, which mandates adequate protection for young users.
The Dutch consumer rights watchdog, ACM, announced on Tuesday that it has initiated an investigation into the social media platform Snapchat concerning its failure to safeguard minors against illegal sales of vapes.
This inquiry stems from indications that Snapchat might not be fully compliant with the European Union's Digital Services Act, a regulation ensuring platforms provide appropriate protection for minor users.
In collaboration with the European Commission, the ACM is determined to scrutinize Snapchat's policies, although it refrained from providing a specific timeline for the investigation's conclusion.
