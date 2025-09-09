Snapchat Under Investigation: Protecting Minors from Illicit Vape Sales

The Dutch consumer rights watchdog, ACM, announced on Tuesday that it has initiated an investigation into the social media platform Snapchat concerning its failure to safeguard minors against illegal sales of vapes.

This inquiry stems from indications that Snapchat might not be fully compliant with the European Union's Digital Services Act, a regulation ensuring platforms provide appropriate protection for minor users.

In collaboration with the European Commission, the ACM is determined to scrutinize Snapchat's policies, although it refrained from providing a specific timeline for the investigation's conclusion.