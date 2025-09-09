Fast-Track FDA Plan Puts Spotlight on Nicotine Pouches

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is launching a pilot initiative to expedite the review of nicotine pouches from four major tobacco firms. This move comes as the Trump administration pressures the agency to accelerate its approval process, according to official meeting transcripts obtained by Reuters.

The companies targeted in this initiative include Philip Morris International, Altria, Reynolds American, and Turning Point Brands. A transcript from a recent agency meeting reveals the FDA plans to complete these reviews by December. The effort seeks to shorten the years-long wait tobacco firms typically face for product clearance.

Market leaders like PMI's Zyn are seeing significant growth, prompting competitors to pursue faster FDA approval to secure legal ground and expand market share. Despite White House pressures, FDA officials assure that scientific standards and public health commitments remain uncompromised.