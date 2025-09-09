Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Drives Towards a Greener Future with Flex Fuel Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India plans to start production of flex fuel vehicles this fiscal year as part of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality. This initiative includes converting cow manure into biogas for CNG vehicles and constructing biogas plants, boosting rural incomes and supporting India's energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India is set to launch production of flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) within the current fiscal year, as confirmed by its parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation. This development marks a significant step towards the automaker's goal of promoting a carbon-neutral society in India.

A key component of this strategy involves Suzuki's biogas business to convert cattle manure into biogas, which will be directly used in CNG vehicles—one in three Maruti Suzuki vehicles already employs this technology. In collaboration with dairy cooperatives, Suzuki is building biogas plants, set to begin operations from 2025.

This initiative will not only aid in achieving energy and fertilizer self-sufficiency but also improve the incomes of rural communities across India. Suzuki emphasizes its commitment to aligning with India's growth while advancing its biogas business for a sustainable future.

