Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled

Apple Inc. has made a significant announcement at their latest event, introducing the revolutionary iPhone Air that adopts an eSIM-only design for global users. This bold move marks a shift in how users will connect to cellular networks, emphasizing Apple's commitment to innovation.

In addition to the iPhone Air, Apple unveiled its latest models: the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17. These models are priced starting at $1099 for the Pro variant and $799 for the base version, reflecting Apple's competitive pricing strategy in the premium smartphone market.

The newly announced iPhone models will be available for purchase starting September 19, setting a new standard for technology and connectivity. With these announcements, Apple continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge smartphones to consumers worldwide.