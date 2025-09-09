Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled
Apple Inc. has announced the launch of the iPhone Air, which will be eSIM-only globally. Alongside, the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 models have been revealed, with prices starting at $999, $1099, and $799 respectively. Availability begins on September 19.
Apple Inc. has made a significant announcement at their latest event, introducing the revolutionary iPhone Air that adopts an eSIM-only design for global users. This bold move marks a shift in how users will connect to cellular networks, emphasizing Apple's commitment to innovation.
In addition to the iPhone Air, Apple unveiled its latest models: the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17. These models are priced starting at $1099 for the Pro variant and $799 for the base version, reflecting Apple's competitive pricing strategy in the premium smartphone market.
The newly announced iPhone models will be available for purchase starting September 19, setting a new standard for technology and connectivity. With these announcements, Apple continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge smartphones to consumers worldwide.
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- iPhone Air
- eSIM
- technology
- smartphones
- iPhone 17
- launch
- price
- availability
- innovation
ALSO READ
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer
Apple Unveils Next-Gen Tech: iPhone 17, A19 Chips, & More
Apple's iPhone 17 Amidst Trade Tariff Trials
ICC's 'Will to Win' Campaign Launches Ahead of Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
BAE Systems Sets 2026 Target for Launching Autonomous Submarine Amid Rising Underwater Threats