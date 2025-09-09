Left Menu

Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled

Apple Inc. has announced the launch of the iPhone Air, which will be eSIM-only globally. Alongside, the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 models have been revealed, with prices starting at $999, $1099, and $799 respectively. Availability begins on September 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:54 IST
Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple Inc. has made a significant announcement at their latest event, introducing the revolutionary iPhone Air that adopts an eSIM-only design for global users. This bold move marks a shift in how users will connect to cellular networks, emphasizing Apple's commitment to innovation.

In addition to the iPhone Air, Apple unveiled its latest models: the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17. These models are priced starting at $1099 for the Pro variant and $799 for the base version, reflecting Apple's competitive pricing strategy in the premium smartphone market.

The newly announced iPhone models will be available for purchase starting September 19, setting a new standard for technology and connectivity. With these announcements, Apple continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge smartphones to consumers worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global
2
EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

EU Condemns Israel's Doha Air Strike

 Belgium
3
Rashid Khan's Spin Brigade: Afghanistan's Winning Formula in Asia Cup Opener

Rashid Khan's Spin Brigade: Afghanistan's Winning Formula in Asia Cup Opener

 Global
4
Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack as a Violation of International Norms

Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack as a Violation of International Norms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025