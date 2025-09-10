Australia Invests in 'Ghost Shark' Drones for Enhanced Maritime Defense
Australia is set to invest A$1.7 billion into 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles, enhancing its naval capabilities through a collaboration with U.S.-based Anduril Industries. The Ghost Shark fleet aims to improve intelligence, surveillance, and strike capabilities, with production expected to begin in 2026 for both national use and potential export.
In an ambitious move to enhance its naval defenses, Australia has announced a A$1.7 billion investment in 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles. The fleet, developed in collaboration with U.S. startup Anduril Industries, is designed for advanced surveillance and strike capabilities.
Defence Minister Richard Marles stated that the Ghost Sharks will bolster the existing naval forces, offering enhanced reach and lethality. Built domestically, these unmanned vessels may also see export opportunities, as noted by Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy.
Scheduled for operational deployment by 2026, the Ghost Sharks represent a crucial component of Australia's defense strategy. Concurrently, efforts to develop nuclear submarines under the AUKUS pact highlight the nation's focus on securing its extensive maritime territory.
