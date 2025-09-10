Left Menu

Australia Invests in 'Ghost Shark' Drones for Enhanced Maritime Defense

Australia is set to invest A$1.7 billion into 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles, enhancing its naval capabilities through a collaboration with U.S.-based Anduril Industries. The Ghost Shark fleet aims to improve intelligence, surveillance, and strike capabilities, with production expected to begin in 2026 for both national use and potential export.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 08:17 IST
Australia Invests in 'Ghost Shark' Drones for Enhanced Maritime Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ambitious move to enhance its naval defenses, Australia has announced a A$1.7 billion investment in 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles. The fleet, developed in collaboration with U.S. startup Anduril Industries, is designed for advanced surveillance and strike capabilities.

Defence Minister Richard Marles stated that the Ghost Sharks will bolster the existing naval forces, offering enhanced reach and lethality. Built domestically, these unmanned vessels may also see export opportunities, as noted by Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy.

Scheduled for operational deployment by 2026, the Ghost Sharks represent a crucial component of Australia's defense strategy. Concurrently, efforts to develop nuclear submarines under the AUKUS pact highlight the nation's focus on securing its extensive maritime territory.

TRENDING

1
Lee Hsien Loong: Navigating a Strong National Identity Amid Global Pressures

Lee Hsien Loong: Navigating a Strong National Identity Amid Global Pressures

 Singapore
2
Mexico's Budget Proposal: A Strategic Move Against Asian Imports

Mexico's Budget Proposal: A Strategic Move Against Asian Imports

 Global
3
Australia Invests in 'Ghost Shark' Drones for Enhanced Maritime Defense

Australia Invests in 'Ghost Shark' Drones for Enhanced Maritime Defense

 Global
4
Trump and Modi: Bridging Trade Barriers for Economic Partnership

Trump and Modi: Bridging Trade Barriers for Economic Partnership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025