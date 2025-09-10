Australia Invests in 'Ghost Shark' Drones for Enhanced Maritime Defense

In an ambitious move to enhance its naval defenses, Australia has announced a A$1.7 billion investment in 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles. The fleet, developed in collaboration with U.S. startup Anduril Industries, is designed for advanced surveillance and strike capabilities.

Defence Minister Richard Marles stated that the Ghost Sharks will bolster the existing naval forces, offering enhanced reach and lethality. Built domestically, these unmanned vessels may also see export opportunities, as noted by Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy.

Scheduled for operational deployment by 2026, the Ghost Sharks represent a crucial component of Australia's defense strategy. Concurrently, efforts to develop nuclear submarines under the AUKUS pact highlight the nation's focus on securing its extensive maritime territory.