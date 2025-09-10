Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Revamp: A Major Workforce Shift

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy, plans to slash 9,000 jobs in an effort to save 8 billion Danish crowns annually. This restructuring aims to boost efficiency and redirect resources amid rising competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly. The company previously announced a global hiring freeze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has announced a major restructuring plan that involves cutting 9,000 jobs as part of a broader strategy to save 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.26 billion) annually. The move is in response to mounting competitive pressures, particularly from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant confirmed its intent to simplify its organizational structure and enhance decision-making agility, allowing for better investment into growth opportunities in the diabetes and obesity sectors. This follows a global hiring freeze the company enacted in August, focusing on critical roles.

Competition has intensified for Novo Nordisk this year, especially with the emergence of copycat versions of its leading Wegovy obesity medication, necessitating strategic changes to maintain its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

