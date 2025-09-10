Left Menu

Australia's Bold Move: Ghost Sharks to Boost Naval Defense

Australia is investing A$1.7 billion in Ghost Shark autonomous undersea vehicles, developed by its defense force and Anduril Industries, to enhance surveillance and strike capabilities. The initiative complements existing naval fleets and is set to boost capabilities with long-range operations, underscoring strategic defense against increasing Indo-Pacific tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:14 IST
Australia's Bold Move: Ghost Sharks to Boost Naval Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is set to enhance its naval capabilities significantly by investing A$1.7 billion in a fleet of 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles. This advanced technology, developed alongside U.S. startup Anduril Industries, aims to provide an edge in surveillance and strike operations while complementing existing naval assets.

Defense officials have announced that the Ghost Sharks will be constructed in Australia, with potential export opportunities to allied nations. Set for service in January 2026, these vehicles will bolster Australia's defense capabilities. However, exact capabilities and production numbers remain undisclosed.

The investment comes as part of broader defense strategies, including the AUKUS program with the UK and the U.S. aimed at countering China's growing naval threat. The Ghost Shark fleet, incorporating cutting-edge AI technology, promises enhanced coastal defense and expansive domain awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

 India
2
China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

 China
3
U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

 India
4
Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025