Australia's Bold Move: Ghost Sharks to Boost Naval Defense
Australia is investing A$1.7 billion in Ghost Shark autonomous undersea vehicles, developed by its defense force and Anduril Industries, to enhance surveillance and strike capabilities. The initiative complements existing naval fleets and is set to boost capabilities with long-range operations, underscoring strategic defense against increasing Indo-Pacific tensions.
Australia is set to enhance its naval capabilities significantly by investing A$1.7 billion in a fleet of 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles. This advanced technology, developed alongside U.S. startup Anduril Industries, aims to provide an edge in surveillance and strike operations while complementing existing naval assets.
Defense officials have announced that the Ghost Sharks will be constructed in Australia, with potential export opportunities to allied nations. Set for service in January 2026, these vehicles will bolster Australia's defense capabilities. However, exact capabilities and production numbers remain undisclosed.
The investment comes as part of broader defense strategies, including the AUKUS program with the UK and the U.S. aimed at countering China's growing naval threat. The Ghost Shark fleet, incorporating cutting-edge AI technology, promises enhanced coastal defense and expansive domain awareness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
