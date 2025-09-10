Australia's Bold Move: Ghost Sharks to Boost Naval Defense

Australia is set to enhance its naval capabilities significantly by investing A$1.7 billion in a fleet of 'Ghost Shark' autonomous undersea vehicles. This advanced technology, developed alongside U.S. startup Anduril Industries, aims to provide an edge in surveillance and strike operations while complementing existing naval assets.

Defense officials have announced that the Ghost Sharks will be constructed in Australia, with potential export opportunities to allied nations. Set for service in January 2026, these vehicles will bolster Australia's defense capabilities. However, exact capabilities and production numbers remain undisclosed.

The investment comes as part of broader defense strategies, including the AUKUS program with the UK and the U.S. aimed at countering China's growing naval threat. The Ghost Shark fleet, incorporating cutting-edge AI technology, promises enhanced coastal defense and expansive domain awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)