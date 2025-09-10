Poland's Strategic Response to Airspace Breaches

Poland has demonstrated its readiness to respond to any attacks or provocations, according to a statement by the Polish Prime Minister. This comes after the nation successfully shot down Russian drones that breached its airspace during a comprehensive Russian offensive in western Ukraine.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared, 'We are dealing with a large-scale provocation...We are ready to repel such provocations. The situation is serious, and no one doubts that we must prepare for various scenarios.'

The incident underscores the heightened tensions and the importance of strategic preparation in the face of unpredictable security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)