Intentional Incursions: Russian Drones in European Airspace

Recent developments indicate that Russian drones entering European airspace were intentional rather than accidental, according to Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat.

In a statement on social media, Kallas emphasized that Russia's military actions are intensifying, not de-escalating. She highlighted the need to increase pressure on Moscow while enhancing support for Ukraine.

The EU, she stated, has a vital role in this geopolitical scenario and is committed to supporting defense initiatives like the Eastern Border Shield to protect its eastern territories.