Intentional Incursions: Russian Drones in European Airspace

Russian drones intentionally entering European airspace are escalating tensions. The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas urges increased support for Ukraine and investment in European defense, citing Russia's ongoing aggression. The EU plans to bolster initiatives like the Eastern Border Shield to counter Moscow's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:37 IST
Recent developments indicate that Russian drones entering European airspace were intentional rather than accidental, according to Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat.

In a statement on social media, Kallas emphasized that Russia's military actions are intensifying, not de-escalating. She highlighted the need to increase pressure on Moscow while enhancing support for Ukraine.

The EU, she stated, has a vital role in this geopolitical scenario and is committed to supporting defense initiatives like the Eastern Border Shield to protect its eastern territories.

