In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that Russian forces deliberately targeted Poland in an overnight drone strike. The accusations underline increasing concern over Russian military maneuvers.

Zelenskiy, writing on social media platform X, stated, "Increasing evidence indicates that this movement, this direction of strike, was no accident." His comments highlight the gravity of the situation, as regional stability is dramatically tested.

Further solidifying bilateral ties, Zelenskiy revealed that Ukraine stands ready to support Poland in constructing an efficient warning and protection system. This collaborative effort aims to shield against Russian threats and fortify regional defense networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)