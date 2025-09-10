Left Menu

Oracle's Cloud Surge: Market, AI, and Revenue Boom

Oracle shares are set to rise significantly following projections of exceeding half a trillion dollars in cloud business revenue. With notable partnerships in AI and forecasted growth, the company adds substantial market capital. Competitors also experience growth as cloud demand escalates, particularly in AI infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:21 IST
Oracle Corporation is poised for a significant market upswing after forecasting its core cloud business to generate over half a trillion dollars in booked revenue shortly. Early trading saw shares nearly 29% higher, indicating a $208 billion increase in market capitalization, elevating the company's valuation to approximately $878.2 billion.

This surge is part of a broader trend within the technology sector, as enterprise demand for AI-driven cloud solutions continues to rise. Investors are notably optimistic, contributing to a 45% increase in Oracle's stock value this year alone. Oracle's CEO, Safra Catz, announced that first-quarter results included securing four multi-billion-dollar contracts, with more expected soon.

Analysts highlight Oracle's strategic partnerships, including collaborations with AI leaders like OpenAI and agreements enabling Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to integrate with major players Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft. OCI has seen substantial growth in revenue, marking significant strides in the competitive cloud computing space. The company's robust performance and projections signal a promising horizon in the evolving tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

