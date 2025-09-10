Reliance Industries Unveils AI Ambitions with New Subsidiary 'Reliance Intelligence'

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, highlighting its strategic push into artificial intelligence. This wholly-owned subsidiary was incorporated recently, and the announcement was made in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The launch of this subsidiary was revealed at RIL's Annual General Meeting, where chairman Mukesh Ambani emphasized the potential of AI as a transformative technology. The company has established strategic alliances with tech giants Meta and Google to enhance its AI ambitions.

Reliance Intelligence aims to build large-scale, AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, powered by green energy sources. These centers are designed to support AI training and inference, with a broader mission to foster AI services and talent across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)