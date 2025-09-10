Vuelta a Espana Faces Security Hurdles Amid Protests

The Vuelta a Espana faces potential disruptions as riders voted to neutralize stage 17 in response to possible pro-Palestine protests. In a recent incident, protestors blocked a stage, prompting security concerns.

Authorities announced enhanced security measures, deploying 1,500 police officers to ensure the race can proceed amid potential protests. The police presence is the largest in Madrid since the NATO summit in 2022.

The situation underscores the challenge of reconciling public safety and protest rights. Riders expressed being caught in a dilemma, acting as involuntary participants in larger political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)