Tech Trap: Kalyan Man Falls Victim to Online Fraud

A Kalyan resident lost over Rs 7 lakh to scammers posing as customer care executives who accessed his phone through a malicious link. The incident unfolded between June 4 and 5, when the victim was trying to resolve an issue with an online order.

A man from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district fell prey to cybercriminals, losing over Rs 7 lakh. The incident came to light after fraudsters, disguised as customer service representatives, hacked into the victim's phone through a hostile link.

The fraud unfolded between June 4 and 5 at the man's home in Kalyan's Siddharth Nagar. The victim had contacted a purported customer service number for an online shopping site over a delayed order.

Unaware of the impending threat, the man clicked on a link sent by scammers, leading to unauthorized access to his phone. Subsequently, Rs 7,06,533 vanished from his accounts. Police have launched an inquiry to trace the digital trail and recover the stolen money.

