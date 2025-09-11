Legal Workers Caught in Immigration Sweep at Hyundai Plant
A U.S. immigration lawyer claims many workers arrested at a Hyundai facility in Georgia were working legally. Authorities detained 475 people, including South Korean nationals, during the operation, raising concerns about the enforcement measures used amidst U.S.-South Korea trade negotiations.
In the aftermath of a sweeping immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, questions emerge about the legality of the operation. An immigration lawyer argues that many of the workers, including South Korean nationals, were permitted to work under specific visa conditions.
The large-scale immigration enforcement resulted in the detention of 475 individuals, part of President Trump's broader immigration crackdown. This includes around 300 South Koreans, creating diplomatic challenges as trade negotiations between the U.S. and South Korea continue.
Charles Kuck, representing several detainees, highlights discrepancies in the enforcement action, stating that many workers had legitimate work authorizations. Efforts mount to clarify the legality of these detentions amid ongoing international ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- immigration
- Hyundai
- Georgia
- South Korea
- visa
- Trump
- trade agreements
- DACA
- detainees
- legal workers
ALSO READ
Heated Diplomacy: Trump's Critique of Netanyahu's Qatar Strike
Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Policies
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Immigration Restrictions on Services
Geopolitical Tensions Surge as Trump Addresses Russian Drone Incursion in Poland
Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says, reports AP.