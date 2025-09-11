Legal Workers Caught in Immigration Sweep at Hyundai Plant

In the aftermath of a sweeping immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, questions emerge about the legality of the operation. An immigration lawyer argues that many of the workers, including South Korean nationals, were permitted to work under specific visa conditions.

The large-scale immigration enforcement resulted in the detention of 475 individuals, part of President Trump's broader immigration crackdown. This includes around 300 South Koreans, creating diplomatic challenges as trade negotiations between the U.S. and South Korea continue.

Charles Kuck, representing several detainees, highlights discrepancies in the enforcement action, stating that many workers had legitimate work authorizations. Efforts mount to clarify the legality of these detentions amid ongoing international ramifications.

