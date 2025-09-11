Left Menu

Legal Workers Caught in Immigration Sweep at Hyundai Plant

A U.S. immigration lawyer claims many workers arrested at a Hyundai facility in Georgia were working legally. Authorities detained 475 people, including South Korean nationals, during the operation, raising concerns about the enforcement measures used amidst U.S.-South Korea trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 02:53 IST
Legal Workers Caught in Immigration Sweep at Hyundai Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a sweeping immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, questions emerge about the legality of the operation. An immigration lawyer argues that many of the workers, including South Korean nationals, were permitted to work under specific visa conditions.

The large-scale immigration enforcement resulted in the detention of 475 individuals, part of President Trump's broader immigration crackdown. This includes around 300 South Koreans, creating diplomatic challenges as trade negotiations between the U.S. and South Korea continue.

Charles Kuck, representing several detainees, highlights discrepancies in the enforcement action, stating that many workers had legitimate work authorizations. Efforts mount to clarify the legality of these detentions amid ongoing international ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

Governor Cox Calls Charlie Kirk's Death a 'Political Assassination'

 Global
2
Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

Ghana Welcomes Deportees Amidst Global Immigration Shifts

 Global
3
Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

Nation Mourns the Tragic Loss of Activist Charlie Kirk

 Global
4
Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Political Assassination: The Shocking Death of Conservative Activist Charlie...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025