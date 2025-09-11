Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

In a bold move to accelerate international growth, Newcastle United has announced a multi-year partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange BYDFi. This collaboration is set to enhance digital opportunities for fans worldwide.

Functioning as Newcastle United's Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner, BYDFi plans to engage with the club's expanding global fanbase. Their innovative financial services will be showcased internationally, connecting with audiences through the club's widespread influence.

The partnership not only fortifies Newcastle United's position in vital international markets but also provides fans access to cutting-edge financial tools and experiences. This strategic alliance reflects both parties' ambitions and commitment to growth, according to Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, and BYDFi Co-founder, Michael Hung.

