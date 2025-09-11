Left Menu

Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

Newcastle United signs a multi-year partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange BYDFi to boost international growth and offer digital opportunities for fans. The collaboration aims to strengthen the club's presence in key markets, providing supporters access to digital finance tools and new experiences through BYDFi's platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:01 IST
Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to accelerate international growth, Newcastle United has announced a multi-year partnership with global cryptocurrency exchange BYDFi. This collaboration is set to enhance digital opportunities for fans worldwide.

Functioning as Newcastle United's Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner, BYDFi plans to engage with the club's expanding global fanbase. Their innovative financial services will be showcased internationally, connecting with audiences through the club's widespread influence.

The partnership not only fortifies Newcastle United's position in vital international markets but also provides fans access to cutting-edge financial tools and experiences. This strategic alliance reflects both parties' ambitions and commitment to growth, according to Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, and BYDFi Co-founder, Michael Hung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
2
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India
3
ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup

ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Odisha's Educational Triumph: Retention Rates Soar in BJD Era

Odisha's Educational Triumph: Retention Rates Soar in BJD Era

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025