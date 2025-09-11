SIG Tattva's Strategic Investment in Crion Technologies Revolutionizes Asset Management
SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital arm of Somany Impresa Group, has invested INR 3.5 crore in Crion Technologies. Crion is enhancing asset management through their Clonos platform, which uses IoT and AI. The investment includes a 'Pilot Before Pitch' program to foster deeper industry-startup collaborations.
Somany Impresa Group's venture capital arm, SIG Tattva, has injected INR 3.5 crore into Crion Technologies, a leader in advanced digital solutions exploring IoT, AI, and cloud innovations.
The investment is expected to facilitate Crion's flagship platform, Clonos, which transforms asset management by delivering real-time insights and predictive capabilities. This strategic partnership aims to boost efficiency and minimize downtime.
In conjunction, SIG Tattva unveiled its 'Pilot Before Pitch' initiative—an avant-garde program aimed at changing how startups and enterprises collaborate. This program garnered attention from leading venture capital firms and seeks to foster innovative solutions in practical industrial contexts.
