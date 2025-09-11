Shree Refrigerations Expands with Strategic Smardt Partnership

Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) has formed a strategic partnership with Smardt Chillers Pte Ltd to introduce cutting-edge, oil-free chiller technology to India's burgeoning data center market. The collaboration with Smardt, a world leader in magnetic bearing chillers, represents a crucial growth opportunity for SRL beyond its established defence sector operations.

Under the agreement, SRL aims to leverage its existing expertise in mission-critical cooling solutions to tap into the rapidly expanding data center segment. The company anticipates that this new vertical will contribute significantly to its revenues, with projections of 10-15% additional income over the next three years.

SRL's chairman, Mr. RG Shende, emphasized the synergy of this partnership, stating it aligns with the company's growth strategy and commitment to energy-efficient solutions. This venture positions SRL to play a vital role in supporting India's digital infrastructure development while adhering to energy sustainability goals.