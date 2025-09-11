Left Menu

Shree Refrigerations Expands with Strategic Smardt Partnership

Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) partners with Smardt Chillers to bring advanced oil-free chiller technology to India's data centers. This strategic alliance expands SRL's footprint into the commercial cooling sector, promising enhanced efficiency and growth, leveraging SRL's strong defence expertise and Smardt's innovation in energy-efficient solutions.

Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:30 IST
Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) has formed a strategic partnership with Smardt Chillers Pte Ltd to introduce cutting-edge, oil-free chiller technology to India's burgeoning data center market. The collaboration with Smardt, a world leader in magnetic bearing chillers, represents a crucial growth opportunity for SRL beyond its established defence sector operations.

Under the agreement, SRL aims to leverage its existing expertise in mission-critical cooling solutions to tap into the rapidly expanding data center segment. The company anticipates that this new vertical will contribute significantly to its revenues, with projections of 10-15% additional income over the next three years.

SRL's chairman, Mr. RG Shende, emphasized the synergy of this partnership, stating it aligns with the company's growth strategy and commitment to energy-efficient solutions. This venture positions SRL to play a vital role in supporting India's digital infrastructure development while adhering to energy sustainability goals.

