Left Menu

Wall Street Soars Amid Inflation and Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street's indices reached record highs, bolstered by sector gains, despite U.S. inflation data surpassing expectations in August. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut rates amid weak labor data. Healthcare stocks rose, while Micron Technology and Oracle attracted significant trading interest. September sees a positive market outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:39 IST
Wall Street Soars Amid Inflation and Fed Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street reached new intraday highs on Thursday, fueled by gains across sectors, even as inflation data showed higher-than-expected consumer prices in August. With the latest figures not altering market predictions, investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in response to soft labor market data.

In trading, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq registered considerable gains, with healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks performing exceptionally well. Financial stakeholders speculate on multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, anticipating an easing cycle characterized by substantial monetary policy adjustments.

Investors are especially keen on stocks like Micron Technology and Oracle, driving up trading volumes and highlighting a positive sentiment within a historically weak month for equities. Record highs and advancements in semiconductor and tech sectors underscore a robust market outlook despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Surge in Extrajudicial Killings in Dominican Republic

Outcry Over Surge in Extrajudicial Killings in Dominican Republic

 Global
2
Rebuilding Hope: HRDS India's Lifeline to Jammu and Kashmir

Rebuilding Hope: HRDS India's Lifeline to Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Aizawl Joins India’s Rail Network: A New Era for Mizoram

Aizawl Joins India’s Rail Network: A New Era for Mizoram

 India
4
Congress Alleges EC Bias in Voter Deletion: A Political Storm Brews

Congress Alleges EC Bias in Voter Deletion: A Political Storm Brews

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025