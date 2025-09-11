Golden Dome Shield: US Missile Defense Takes Flight

The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency has initiated the allocation of contracts for President Trump's ambitious Golden Dome missile defense shield. According to a recent notice, this project draws parallels with Israel's Iron Dome, offering a homeland defense system at a larger scale and complexity.

The initiative, formally known as the Multiple Award Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract, is a $151 billion, 10-year effort. It seeks to rapidly deploy new defense mechanisms to safeguard the United States and its allies from ballistic and hypersonic threats, utilizing a sophisticated network of satellites.

Proposals for the SHIELD contract are due by October 10. The contract's design allows for smooth issuance of task orders, simplifying procurement for the Pentagon and eliminating the need for separate competitive processes. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Boeing are among the potential vendors, with SpaceX and Palantir expected to contribute ideas.

