Golden Dome Shield: US Missile Defense Takes Flight
The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency is awarding contracts for the Golden Dome missile defense shield, a grand initiative akin to Israel's Iron Dome. Worth $151 billion over ten years, it aims to protect the U.S. and allies from missiles through a vast network of satellites and advanced systems.
The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency has initiated the allocation of contracts for President Trump's ambitious Golden Dome missile defense shield. According to a recent notice, this project draws parallels with Israel's Iron Dome, offering a homeland defense system at a larger scale and complexity.
The initiative, formally known as the Multiple Award Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract, is a $151 billion, 10-year effort. It seeks to rapidly deploy new defense mechanisms to safeguard the United States and its allies from ballistic and hypersonic threats, utilizing a sophisticated network of satellites.
Proposals for the SHIELD contract are due by October 10. The contract's design allows for smooth issuance of task orders, simplifying procurement for the Pentagon and eliminating the need for separate competitive processes. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Boeing are among the potential vendors, with SpaceX and Palantir expected to contribute ideas.
(With inputs from agencies.)