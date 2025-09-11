Left Menu

France Ramps Up Air Security Support for Poland

In response to drone incursions into Polish airspace, France will send three Rafale fighter jets to assist Poland in its defense efforts. President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the priority of European security and vowed not to succumb to Russia's mounting intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:51 IST
  • France

France is set to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to bolster Poland's airspace defenses following recent drone incursions. This decision was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday via X.

Macron stated, "The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not give in to Russia's increasing intimidation."

The move underscores Franco-Polish solidarity amid escalating tensions on the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

