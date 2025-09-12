Left Menu

Taiwan Releases New Civil Defence Handbook Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan unveils an updated civil defence handbook instructing citizens on action if enemy troops are sighted and clarifies misinformation about surrender. The 29-page document aims to prepare the population for emergencies amid growing military pressure from China. It also offers advice on bomb shelters and crisis communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 06:32 IST
Taiwan Releases New Civil Defence Handbook Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is set to release an updated civil defence handbook next week, providing citizens with new security guidelines, including steps to take if enemy soldiers are seen. Notably, the document refutes any claims of Taiwan's surrender, marking a significant effort to bolster civilian preparedness in light of growing threats from China.

The handbook, reviewed by Reuters, is brightly colored and includes cartoon figures to appeal to all ages. It offers practical advice on locating bomb shelters via smartphone apps and assembling emergency kits covering all family members, including pets. Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan confirmed the handbook draws on survival guides from democracies like the Czech Republic and France.

Lin noted the global impact of authoritarian ambitions, with Russia's actions in Ukraine amplifying the urgency of such measures. The handbook, first published in 2022, lists possible scenarios of conflict, warning against misinformation campaigns and emphasizing the potential security threats from Chinese technology.

