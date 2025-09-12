Left Menu

Giorgio Armani's Legacy: Navigating the Future of a Fashion Empire

Giorgio Armani's will outlines a plan for his fashion house's future, emphasizing selling a significant stake and potentially going public. Priority buyers include LVMH, L'Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica. Despite stable revenue, profits have declined. Armani was the sole shareholder, leaving no direct heirs.

Updated: 12-09-2025 12:50 IST
Giorgio Armani

The late Giorgio Armani, a luminary in the fashion world, has charted a course for his renowned fashion empire posthumously.

The will, as reviewed by Reuters, specifies the sale of a 15% stake within 18 months and an additional transfer of 30% to 54.9% to the same buyer within three to five years after his death.

In the absence of heirs, the priority buyers identified are luxury moguls like LVMH and L'Oreal, ensuring Armani's enduring legacy in the industry.

