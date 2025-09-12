Giorgio Armani's Legacy: Navigating the Future of a Fashion Empire

The late Giorgio Armani, a luminary in the fashion world, has charted a course for his renowned fashion empire posthumously.

The will, as reviewed by Reuters, specifies the sale of a 15% stake within 18 months and an additional transfer of 30% to 54.9% to the same buyer within three to five years after his death.

In the absence of heirs, the priority buyers identified are luxury moguls like LVMH and L'Oreal, ensuring Armani's enduring legacy in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)