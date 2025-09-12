Left Menu

Microsoft's EU Antitrust Settlement: Unbundling Teams for Fair Competition

The European Commission has accepted Microsoft's commitments to address competition concerns related to its Teams platform by unbundling it from Office 365. This move follows an EU investigation prompted by complaints from Slack Technologies and alfaview. Microsoft aims to comply swiftly with these new obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:08 IST
Microsoft's EU Antitrust Settlement: Unbundling Teams for Fair Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has officially accepted commitments from Microsoft aimed at resolving competition issues tied to its Teams platform, the executive body announced on Friday.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will offer versions of Office 365 and Microsoft 365 suites without integrating Teams, accompanied by a reduced price. Microsoft's vice president for European government affairs, Nanna-Louise Linde, expressed gratitude for the dialogue with the Commission leading to this resolution, emphasizing the company's commitment to promptly implementing these new obligations.

The investigation initiated by EU regulators was triggered by a complaint from Slack Technologies, now part of Salesforce Inc, and a similar grievance from German competitor alfaview. Preliminary findings suggested that Microsoft's bundling of Teams with other productivity tools like Word and Excel gave it an unfair advantage in the market for cloud-based communication and collaboration products. While Microsoft unbundled Teams from Office following the probe, regulators deemed the adjustments insufficient. Reuters previously reported that Microsoft was expected to evade an antitrust penalty due to the likely acceptance of its offer by EU regulators regarding Office and Teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India
2
Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

 Global
3
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

 India
4
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025