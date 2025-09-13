Maria Perez: Dominating the World Athletics Walk
Maria Perez clinched gold in the women's 35km walk at the World Athletics Championships, finishing in 2:39:00.1. She outpaced her nearest rival, Antonella Palmisano of Italy, by over three minutes, with Paula Milena Torres from Ecuador taking the bronze.
Maria Perez successfully defended her title in a thrilling display at the World Athletics Championships, securing gold in the women's 35-kilometre walk.
Perez, representing Spain, posted an impressive time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 0.1 seconds, leaving her competitors trailing behind.
Italy's Antonella Palmisano claimed second, while Paula Milena Torres from Ecuador captured bronze.
