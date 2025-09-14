Tensions Rise as Kim Yo Jong Warns Against U.S., South Korea, Japan Drills

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a stern warning concerning upcoming joint military exercises involving the U.S., South Korea, and Japan. According to state media on Sunday, the drills could lead to 'negative consequences' for the participating nations.

The joint annual defensive exercises, named 'Freedom Edge,' are scheduled to begin on September 15. These maneuvers aim to enhance the three countries' aerial, naval, and cyber operational capabilities to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, as per South Korea's military.

North Korean top party official Pak Jong Chon also cautioned that Pyongyang may escalate its response if these 'hostile forces' continue their show of power. Historically, North Korea has condemned these drills as invasion rehearsals, while the U.S. and South Korea maintain they are purely defensive.

