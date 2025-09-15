New Zealand's The Warehouse Group selects TCS for strategic IT transformation initiatives

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced a strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group (TWG) to support the digital transformation initiative of one of the largest retail brands in New Zealand.

The release announcing the deal did not divulge the size of the contract.

''TCS today announces its strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group (TWG) to support the next phase of the retailer's digital transformation journey,'' the release said.

TCS will focus on technology modernisation and transformation by streamlining and consolidating platforms aimed at maximising value from existing investments across the retail value chain.

The release further said TCS will focus on simplifying the Group's managed services and support workforce development with digital and AI upskilling.

''TCS will support the Group in building the capabilities and services needed to improve performance,'' the release said.

Leveraging domain technology, data, and AI expertise in the retail sector, TCS will collaborate with TWG on strategic initiatives to simplify and modernise the IT landscape, driving operational efficiencies.

TCS will also undertake initiatives to support TWG workforce development focused on digital and AI upskilling.

Mark Stirton, Group Chief Executive Officer, The Warehouse Group termed the partnership as a significant step forward.

''We've spent the past year lowering costs, but this partnership allows us to go deeper. TCS will build on our current cost initiatives and unlock the capability and capacity to obtain more value from the technology investments we've made to date,'' Stirton said.

The partnership is estimated to reduce costs in licences and managed services by up to USD 40 million over five years and will help free up The Warehouse Group's technology teams to focus on delivering more value for customers, communities, and shareholders, Stirton added.

Girish Ramachandran, President - Growth Markets, Tata Consultancy Services, said, ''Leveraging our global expertise in retail technology, data and AI, we are committed to supporting one of New Zealand's largest and most iconic retail brands in streamlining their systems and enhancing capabilities through AI adoption and thereby laying the foundation for sustained, long-term value creation.''

