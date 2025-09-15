Jeep® India Carves a Record Path: Taking Culture, Faith and Innovation All the Way to Bappa

Jeep® India has made history this Ganeshotsav with its unique initiative Trail of Faith, which has been officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the Largest Digital Collection of Ganpati Wishes wrapped on a vehicle. Launched on 27 August 2025, the campaign invited devotees across the country to submit prayers digitally via QR codes, Jeep® India's website, dealerships, CRM touchpoints, and community platforms. Each wish was printed onto a specially designed wrap on a Jeep® Wrangler, turning it into a moving tribute to Lord Ganesha. Within the first week, the initiative received over 110,000 wishes, and by Visarjan, the total had crossed 1,96,847 lakhs nationwide. In a symbolic and historic moment on 6 September 2025, the Jeep® Wrangler —adorned with thousands of prayers—pulled the revered Khetwadi Cha Raja idol, becoming Bappa's 'vaahan' for the day. Kumar Priyesh: Business Head & Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India said, "Trail of Faith digitised the collective prayers of devotees and gave them physical form on the Jeep® Wrangler. To see this faith move alongside Bappa himself was truly historic." Sunil Kumaran, CEO, BIG FM, added "BIG FM is delighted to have played a role in an initiative that seamlessly fused tradition with technology, creating a truly unique celebration of faith for millions."

