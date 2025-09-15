Kerala expatriates to get insurance coverage

The expatriate community from Kerala, living in various parts of the world, will soon get a comprehensive health and accident insurance scheme, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

The scheme titled 'Norka-Care' is implemented by Norka-Roots, the state's welfare agency for non-resident Keralites (NRKs).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would implement the unique scheme exclusively for NRKs at a function here on September 22, Norka Roots resident vice chairman P Sreeramakrishnan told reporters here on Monday.

The scheme aims to ensure cashless treatment for non-resident Keralites and their families through around 16,000 hospitals in the country, including over 500 hospitals in the state, he said.

Noting that the scheme would be extended to hospitals, including those in GCC countries, in the future, he said those with a Norka ID card will be able to join it.

Under the 'Norka Care' scheme, NRKs would get health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh and accident insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh each.

According to Norka Roots Chief Executive Officer Ajit Kolassery, one of the main features of the scheme is that one can join Norka Care without any age limit restrictions or medical tests.

Norka Care mobile apps will be launched at the inaugural event, the officials said, adding that the global registration drive will be held from September 22 to October 22.

The coverage of the Norka Care scheme would be available to the registered expatriates from November 1, the Kerala Piravi Day (foundation day), a statement added.

Comprehensive health and accident insurance coverage has been one of the long-pending demands of expatriate Keralites.

