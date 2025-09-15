More than 7 cr ITRs filed till evening; netizens complain glitches in efiling portal

The Income Tax Department on Monday said more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed till evening on Monday as the filing deadline closes in, amid netizens complaining of glitches in the I-T department portal for e-filing and advance tax payment.

The e-filing portal faced a huge traffic on Monday which is the last date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26. Also, Monday is the last date for payment of the second quarterly instalment of advance tax for the ongoing fiscal year.

Late on Monday evening, the income tax department shared a guide on resolving browser issues for ITR filers. These steps usually resolve most local access-related difficulties, the department said.

''Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal? Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings. These simple steps often help resolve such issues,'' it said in a post on X.

However, ITR filers continued to face glitches even after following these steps.

''More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far and still counting (15th September),'' the department had said in a X post in the evening, and urged all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file their returns.

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal. Last year, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed till July 31 due date. A number of chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the past couple of days claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches while making tax payment and downloading AIS (Annual Information Statement).

On Monday, netizens even complained that they were unable to log in to the e-fling portal. Some also complained of inability to pay advance tax for the July- September quarter.

In a post on X on September 14, the department had termed ''fake'' a statement of extension of deadline, and asked taxpayers to only rely on official updates on @IncomeTaxIndia.

''The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025,'' it said.

Replying to a post which claimed that there were issues in uploading ITR and tax payment, the department earlier in the day had said, ''The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser''. It also asked people to share their details (along with PAN and mobile number) to e-mail id orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

On September 14, the I-T department had replied to users claiming issues with downloading AIS/TIS saying: ''The AIS/TIS facility is functioning without any issues. May we request you to please try accessing it again. In case you continue to face difficulties, please share your details (along with your mobile number & public IP address) with us at cmcpc_support@insight.gov.in.'' The department had in May announced an extension of the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 (for income earned in financial year 2024-25) by individuals, HUFs and entities who do not have to get their accounts audited from July 31 to September 15.

The extension was on account of ''structural and content revisions'' in the income tax return (ITR) forms, which was notified in late April and early May. The changes made in the ITR form for AY 2025-26 also need modifications to be made in ITR filing utilities and the back-end system.

ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)