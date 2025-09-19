Apple Fever: iPhone 17 Launch Electrifies Bengaluru Shoppers

The Apple store in Bengaluru witnessed a surge of enthusiastic customers on Friday as the tech giant's latest iPhone 17 series hit the shelves. The recently inaugurated Apple Hebbal store in the Mall of Asia buzzed with activity as eager consumers queued up early to get their hands on the freshly released iPhone 17 lineup, along with the latest Apple Watch and AirPods.

A local customer, Mohammad Suhail, showcased his enthusiasm after purchasing the iPhone 17, expressing gratitude for having an Apple store in the city. 'We are very excited. The service is very nice,' Suhail commented. 'I have been an early buyer for the last few years. We have been waiting since last week. We booked four phones, and this model is comparatively better than the last three models.'

The occasion marked Apple's first retail store opening in Bengaluru, introducing the tech company's presence in South India with their third store in the country. The Bengaluru outlet not only provides the latest Apple products but also offers comprehensive services and support, including complimentary 'Today at Apple' sessions designed to enhance user interaction with Apple products.

(With inputs from agencies.)