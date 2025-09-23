Left Menu

Google's Antitrust Battle: A High-Stakes Legal Showdown

Alphabet's Google is defending against U.S. antitrust efforts to force the sale of its AdX ad platform. The Department of Justice aims to dismantle perceived monopolistic practices in digital advertising. The case, a part of a broader tech industry crackdown, could set a precedent on technology regulation.

Updated: 23-09-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 04:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal antitrust trial in Alexandria, Virginia, Alphabet's Google is contesting U.S. government efforts to mandate the sale of its AdX ad exchange. This follows a recent defeat that sought to divest Google of its Chrome browser, highlighting ongoing tensions between tech giants and regulators.

The Department of Justice, supported by various states, argues that Google's grip on the online advertising landscape stifles competition. They aim to make Google open-source the auction mechanism tied to AdX, a move designed to restore competitive balance, according to DOJ attorney Julia Tarver Wood.

Google counters this by calling the proposals drastic, suggesting they disrupt market dynamics. Google had previously considered divesting AdX during EU negotiations but now proposes policy shifts to ease competitor platform integration, a move deemed insufficient by the DOJ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

