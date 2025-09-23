Erdogan Eyes Local Production Deals to Offset U.S. Aircraft Purchases
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to procure Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin fighters, aiming to have parts produced locally. The deals, potentially worth over $10 billion, are designed to offset payments for the U.S. aircraft. This strategic move highlights Erdogan's push for domestic industrial involvement.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has set his sights on purchasing numerous Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin fighter jets, with plans to manufacture some components domestically.
The anticipated agreements could exceed $10 billion, as Erdogan seeks to balance the purchase costs with local production, according to Bloomberg News sources.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the proposed deals at this time.
